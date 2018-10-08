CLOSE
Cincy
Home > Cincy

Columbus Deacon Drops Communion in the Pulpit [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment
rp/pentecostal 07/31/2002 Jahi Chikwendiu/TWP People from ar

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

 

First Sundays in the church are set aside for communion and the first Sunday in October at New Birth Christina Ministries of Columbus proved to be a funny one!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

A deacon at the church was holding the communion crackers while they were being blessed when he accidentally bumped the plate they were placed on and spilled them all over the pulpit!  Be sure to watch Pastor Kenney Moore to the left of the deacon catch the laughs when it all goes down.  See the video below!

The Latest:

Columbus Deacon Drops Communion in the Pulpit [VIDEO] was originally published on joycolumbus.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 7 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close