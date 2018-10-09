Kanye ‘I’ve Never Voted’ West Goes To The White House

In less than a month away from the midterm elections, a man who has admitted to not voting or reading books is going to the White House. Yep, after faithfully stroking Trump‘s ego, Kanye West finally got his invite to the White House to stroke 45 in person.
See Also: Bill Cosby Sentenced To 3 To 10 Years In Prison For Sexual Assault Conviction
Lyin’ Sarah Huckabee Sanders reportedly said Kanye will have lunch with the president and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner. “West hopes to discuss two key issues during his visit at the White House: job opportunities for ex-convicts and ways to increase manufacturing jobs in and around his hometown of Chicago,” CNN wrote.
Oh, please.
In what universe would Kanye West have the ability to talk about those issues when he is a “proud” non-reader of books, said he believes that slavery was a choice, Malcolm X wasn’t relatable and has repeatedly admitted to not voting a day in his life?
CNN also reported that “[o]ther topics of discussion will include prison reform, how to prevent gang violence and reducing violence in Chicago, Sanders said.”
Maybe Kanye can start with how the president wants to reinforce stop-and-frisk, the unconstitutional police tactic that terrorized the lives of Black and brown people, or his dangerous calls for “more” law and order — a comment he just made a police convention on Monday.
At least when his wife, Kim Kardashian, visited the White House, she an agenda to get Alice Marie Johnson out of prison. Kanye’s agenda is clearly himself. Moreover, he got the White House visit that Barack Obama wouldn’t give him.
Lastly, if you have never voted a day in your life, you should not be sitting in the White House, especially if you are a rich, privileged celebrity who isn’t affected by the consequences of not voting.
SEE ALSO:
All The Ways Cops Are Still Trying To Cover Up LaQuan McDonald’s Execution
Outrageous! Figurines Of White Cherub Crushing Head Of Black Angel Removed From Dollar Store
Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes
Bill Cosby Gets Sentenced For His Sexual Assault Conviction
Bill Cosby Gets Sentenced For His Sexual Assault Conviction
1. Cosby's mug shot1 of 76
2. Cosby leaves courtroom in handcuffs2 of 76
3. Cosby is remanded to prison immediatelySource:Getty 3 of 76
4. Cosby is remanded to prison immediatelySource:Getty 4 of 76
5. Cosby is remanded to prison immediatelySource:Getty 5 of 76
6.6 of 76
7.7 of 76
8.8 of 76
9.9 of 76
10. Sentencing expectedSource:Getty 10 of 76
11. Accuser Janice DickinsonSource:Getty 11 of 76
12. Cosby arrives for Day 2Source:Getty 12 of 76
13.13 of 76
14. Cosby in court for Day 2 of sentencing hearingSource:Getty 14 of 76
15. Cosby in court for Day 2 of sentencing hearingSource:Getty 15 of 76
16. Cosby arrives for Day 2Source:Getty 16 of 76
17. Cosby arrives for Day 2Source:Getty 17 of 76
18. Cosby arrives for Day 2Source:Getty 18 of 76
19. Cosby arrives for Day 2Source:Getty 19 of 76
20. Cosby arrives for Day 2Source:Getty 20 of 76
21. Cosby arrives for Day 2Source:Getty 21 of 76
22. Day 2: Cosby accuser arrivesSource:Getty 22 of 76
23. Day 2 beginsSource:Getty 23 of 76
24. Day 2 beginsSource:Getty 24 of 76
25. Cosby accusers at the courthouseSource:Getty 25 of 76
26. Cosby accusers at the courthouseSource:Getty 26 of 76
27. Bill Cosby's personal attorney leavesSource:Getty 27 of 76
28. Bill Cosby leaves after the first day of sentencing hearingSource:Getty 28 of 76
29.29 of 76
30. Heavy police presenceSource:Getty 30 of 76
31. Cosby fans on-siteSource:Getty 31 of 76
32. Cosby accusersSource:Getty 32 of 76
33. Cosby accusersSource:Getty 33 of 76
34. Activists at the courthouseSource:Getty 34 of 76
35. Cosby spokespersonsSource:Getty 35 of 76
36. Heavy media presenceSource:Getty 36 of 76
37. Sentencing Begins In Bill Cosby TrialSource:Getty 37 of 76
38. Sentencing Begins In Bill Cosby TrialSource:Getty 38 of 76
39. Cosby accusersSource:Getty 39 of 76
40. Gloria AllredSource:Getty 40 of 76
41. Sentencing Begins In Bill Cosby TrialSource:Getty 41 of 76
42. Sentencing Begins In Bill Cosby TrialSource:Getty 42 of 76
43. Sentencing Begins In Bill Cosby TrialSource:Getty 43 of 76
44. Bill Cosby leaves after the first day of sentencing hearingSource:Getty 44 of 76
45. Bill Cosby leaves after the first day of sentencing hearingSource:Getty 45 of 76
46. Bill Cosby leaves after the first day of sentencing hearingSource:Getty 46 of 76
47. Sentencing Begins In Bill Cosby TrialSource:Getty 47 of 76
48. Andrea ConstandSource:Getty 48 of 76
49. Former model Janice DickinsonSource:Getty 49 of 76
50. Judge Steven T. O'NeillSource:Getty 50 of 76
51. Bill Cosby's publicist Andrew WyattSource:Getty 51 of 76
52. Chelan Lasha arrivesSource:Getty 52 of 76
53. Andrea Constand arrivesSource:Getty 53 of 76
54. Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin SteeleSource:Getty 54 of 76
55. Sentencing Begins In Bill Cosby TrialSource:Getty 55 of 76
56.56 of 76
57. Sentencing Begins In Bill Cosby TrialSource:Getty 57 of 76
58. Sentencing Begins In Bill Cosby TrialSource:Getty 58 of 76
59. Sentencing Begins In Bill Cosby TrialSource:Getty 59 of 76
60. Sentencing Begins In Bill Cosby TrialSource:Getty 60 of 76
61. Cosby back in courtSource:Getty 61 of 76
62. Bill Cosby arrives for sentencingSource:Getty 62 of 76
63.63 of 76
64. Judge Steven T. O'Neill enters the courtroomSource:Getty 64 of 76
65.65 of 76
66. Activists demonstrateSource:Getty 66 of 76
67. Police presenceSource:Getty 67 of 76
68. Andrea Constand arrivesSource:Getty 68 of 76
69. Bill CosbySource:Getty 69 of 76
70. Janice Dickinson arrivesSource:Getty 70 of 76
71. Gloria Allred speaksSource:Getty 71 of 76
72. Bill CosbySource:Getty 72 of 76
73. Protests ensueSource:Getty 73 of 76
74. Defense lawyer arrivesSource:Getty 74 of 76
75. Sentencing Begins In Bill Cosby TrialSource:Getty 75 of 76
76. Sentencing Begins In Bill Cosby TrialSource:Getty 76 of 76
Kanye ‘I’ve Never Voted’ West Goes To The White House was originally published on newsone.com