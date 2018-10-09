CLOSE
The Mixtape Tour is Coming to Columbus..

Salt N Pepa

Old School Heads Unite! Go ahead and dig in the back of the closet and break out the unlaced Adidas, your Gazelle shades, and your Kangol hats cause “The Mixtape Tour” is coming to Columbus.

New Kids On The Block tour

The tour will bring some of the biggest names from the 90’s kie, New Kids On The Block, Salt N Pepa, Naughty By Nature, Tiffany, and Debbie Gibson to The Schottenstein Center. Saturday, June 22nd. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 12th.

The tour will hit Cincinnati on May 2nd, and Cleveland on May 4th.

