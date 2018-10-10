Cardi B Just Crushed Every Hater With Her Epic AMAs Performance

It was only a few weeks ago, Cardi B penned a letter to her fans describing how much she underestimated motherhood. But tonight, we watched her dominate on the American Music Awards in her first televised performance since she gave birth to baby Kulture.
Rapper Offset cheered for his wife from the crowd, capturing our vibes at home as we watched Cardi hit her choreography, comfortably squat and manage to keep her wig on (in a scary moment we think happened, but the camera panned away) to her chart-topping song I Like It.
The performance trended seconds after her energetic performance with fans raving about the Bardi gang leader.
Moments before that, Cardi won the Billboard Award for favorite rap/hip-hop artist and thanked her baby girl. “I really want to thank my daughter. And not just because she’s my daughter.”
And when she isn’t dropping hot bars, winning record-breaking awards, she’s ruling the red carpet. She arrived in a dazzling Dolce & Gabbana gown adorned with a head wrap fit for a queen.
Cardi had something to prove after critics slammed the rapper for causing a scene at #NYFW when she attacked Nicki Minaj. Much to their demise, Cardi bounced back with vigor killing her competition with this epic welcome back performance.
Cardi solidified her place in the game with this performance and win. She’s clearly not going anywhere.
