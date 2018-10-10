CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Calm Down: White Celebrities Who Think Black People Looove Them

A peculiar phenomenon.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Hamptons International Film Festival 2018 - Day 3

Source: Eugene Gologursky / Getty

Every now and then, a White person comes along that the Black delegation will usher in as honorary brethren.

This person can be referred to as someone “invited to the cookout,” an “honorary brother/sister,” or a White person who “gets a pass.”

However, when these non-melinated phenomenons happen, it’s important to remember two things.

First off, the Black delegation is always changing and multifaceted depending on where you live, who you hang out with and the things you’re into.

Secondly, there’s a difference between Black people “loving” a White person and “loooving” a White person.

Loving a White person usually means you love their style, their music or some aspect about their personality (see: Justin Timberlake, Robin Thicke), but you’re still able to hold them accountable when they fall short on topics like racism, the nuances of the N-word (don’t say it!), or how they season their potato salad.

In contrast, loooving a White person is a borderline toxic form of love where you’ll let a White person get away with almost anything because they’re so “hip,” “cool,” or overall talented.

White people make a huge mistake when they think Black people looove them. Alec Baldwin recently made this mistake in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter when he said, “Ever since I played Trump, Black people love me. They love me. Everywhere I go, Black people go crazy. I think it’s because they’re most afraid of Trump.”

No, no, no Baldwin.

First off, to my earlier point, these Black people who “love” you might be of a different delegation than other Black delegations.

To be frank, I can’t think of an entire time in my life when Alec Baldwin came up in a conversation amongst Black friends. Many on Black Twitter seemed to agree:

To my second point, just because there’s Black people who “love” Alec Baldwin doesn’t mean they “looove” Alec Baldwin.

Will these Black people put their neck on the line for Alec Baldwin if he messes up?

I’ll wait.

 

At the end of the day, White people should just refrain from saying Black people “love” them, even if that White person has contributed something of value to a Black person’s life. On top of this, White people should never assume that just because Black people support them, it gives them the right to say or do whatever they want in regards to a whole community.

Alec Baldwin isn’t the first White person to be feeling himself a little too much. Hit the next pages to check out other White folks who need to calm down before they start speaking for an entire community.

Calm Down: White Celebrities Who Think Black People Looove Them was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 7 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close