Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Expecting Their First Child In 2019

A Black royal baby is officially on the way!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle or Meghan, Dutchess of Sussex have revealed that they’re expecting their first child in the Spring of 2019.

The couple wed this past summer in an elaborate ceremony. Harry, 34 is the grandson of Queen Elizabeth and son of the late Princess Diana. Markle, 37, is a former actress. The child will be the seventh in line to the throne.

A royal spokeswoman said that Doria Ragland, Markle’s mother, was “very happy about this lovely news, and she looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild.”

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. pic.twitter.com/Ut9C0RagLk — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 15, 2018

