CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
Home > Fa Sho Celebrity News

MISSING JOURNALIST: Turks Claim Audio Contains Gruesome Details

1 reads
Leave a comment

Turkish officials have claimed for days to have a tape of the alleged murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the hands of Saudi Arabia, and now they’ve divulged some gruesome details.

They say that Khashoggi’s interrogators severed his fingers off one by one, then beheaded and dismembered his body.

The Saudis still officially deny having anything to do with Khashoggi’s disappearance and presumed death. He was seen entering the Saudi consulate in Instanbul and never exited.

President Trump says his administration has asked Turkish officials for the audio. (New York TimesNBC News)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • This is the same country we stayed friends with after 15 of the 19 9/11 hijackers turned out to be citizens.
  • Are we really going to sever ties with our biggest foreign supplier of oil over one dissident’s life?
  • Trump and Pompeo can’t let the Saudis off the hook here. It’s a slippery slope.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

audio , Claim , Contains , Details , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Gruesome , MISSING JOURNALIST , Turks

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 7 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close