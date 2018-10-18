MISSING JOURNALIST: Turks Claim Audio Contains Gruesome Details

Turkish officials have claimed for days to have a tape of the alleged murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the hands of Saudi Arabia, and now they’ve divulged some gruesome details.

They say that Khashoggi’s interrogators severed his fingers off one by one, then beheaded and dismembered his body.

The Saudis still officially deny having anything to do with Khashoggi’s disappearance and presumed death. He was seen entering the Saudi consulate in Instanbul and never exited.

President Trump says his administration has asked Turkish officials for the audio. (New York Times, NBC News)

Fasho Thoughts:

This is the same country we stayed friends with after 15 of the 19 9/11 hijackers turned out to be citizens.

Are we really going to sever ties with our biggest foreign supplier of oil over one dissident’s life?

Trump and Pompeo can’t let the Saudis off the hook here. It’s a slippery slope.

Also On 100.3: