RIHANNA: Said No To Super Bowl Halftime Show

Maroon 5 is booked as the halftime entertainment for Super Bowl 53 on February 3rd, but it might bruise Adam Levine‘s ego to know that apparently he and the boys weren’t the NFL’s first choice.

Us Weekly reports that Rihanna was first offered the gig, but she turned it down, according to a source, because she (quote) “supports Colin Kaepernick.”

The inside source continued, (quote) “The NFL and FOX really wanted Rihanna to be next year’s performer in Atlanta. They offered it to her, but she said no because of the kneeling controversy. She doesn’t agree with the NFL’s stance.” (US Weekly)

Fasho Thoughts:

Kaepernick once admitted that he had a crush on Rihanna. Maybe the feeling is mutual.

Don’t be surprised if Cardi B joins Maroon 5 at halftime. She’s featured on the band’s latest hit, “Girls Like You.”

Kaepernick is reportedly still working out in hopes that some team will be brave enough to sign him.

It’s nice to know that RiRi stood up for kneeling — in protest of police brutality of black men.

I suppose this means President Trump will like her music 25 percent less now.

