‘LHHHS5’ Recap: Teairra Mari Owes Actual Revenge Porn Victims An Apology

Akbar has succeeded in making Teairra Mari look ridiculous.

Tonight’s episode of Love and Hip-Hop Hollywood is exhausting. It’s mostly about Teairra Mari’s drama with Akbar again. There’s an IG Live video that Akbar shot where he runs up on Teairra and hits her with a barrage of questions about why she’s trying to sue him but keeps coming back to see him at the same time. Teairra tells him that she wants him to go away. Then, his sister-wife, Alejandra, threatens her.

Then we cut to Akbar’s house. Sade, his wifewife stops by because she has been seeing all of he and Alejandra’s antics online and she doesn’t like it. She seems to have been away and Alejandra feels some type of way about that. The two of them start arguing and Akbar is just as cavalier he wants to be and tells Sade that he has everything under control and that he has been filming TT in order to undermine her lawsuit. He also warns her to stop trying to check Alejandra. This is clearly a messed up polygamous situation (Teairra admitted that she knew what the situation was when he asked her to get involved). Anyway, Sade has it in her mind that she’s also going to check Teairra.

Next, we find out that RoccStar grew up with Teairra’s cousin. Said cousin calls RoccStar to ask him to look out for TT. RoccStar doesn’t really know Teairra like that but he got her back on the strength of her cousin being his homie. He meets up with her to figure out what’s going on and points out the obvious, which is that Akbar is only still having sex with her to game her into dropping the lawsuit and Teairra admits that she is dickmatized. Duh! She probably has an addictive personality and is replacing substances with Akbar. Despite how dumb TT looks, RoccStar still claims to have her back as long as she has her own back.

In other news, Brooke and Marcus catch up with each other only for Marcus tell her how RoccStar and Solo Lucci confronted him about telling A1 what RoccStar said about allegedly sleeping with Lyrica. We all know that Brooke has been working with RoccStar on the song she stole from Moniece, so it doesn’t sit well with her when Marcus tells her to end all communication with RoccStar. It’s not that serious to Brooke and she plans to continue working with RoccStar anyway. Marcus even gives her the ultimatum that their engagement could be off if she moves forward with communication.

We all know that thirsty Brooke is going to do what she wants.

Of course, she agrees to co-host RoccStar’s album release party with Teairra. She and Teairra aren’t even on good terms, but they manage to keep it cute at the party. However, we all get nervous Sade shows up to confront TT. It doesn’t go totally left but none of this sits right with RoccStar, who is quite irritated by the fact that Sade even had the gall to come with some drama.

Tearra decides to meet up with a new lawyer to figure out a new course of action with her lawsuit. Obviously, the lawyer tells her the same thing everyone else has said, she looks ridiculous and has weakened her case.

How about we get a storyline where Teairra isn’t in rehab or looking stupid chasing after some trifling man?

How about Teairra apologize to actual victims of revenge porn who truly weren’t aware of the situation?

Finally, the episode concludes with RoccStar confronting Akbar. RoccStarr calls Akbar a b—h out the gate. They charge at each other but you know how good Love and Hip-Hop security is so they don’t get to fight. It turns into a roasting session instead and in the end, RoccStar says what he needs to say which is that Akbar needs to leave Teairra alone. Akbar tells RoccStar to tell Teairra to “Stop calling daddy” and that’s that.

In the end, Teairra Mari owes actual victims of revenge porn an apology. She’s no victim. She’s a willing participant in this madness. It’s hard not to believe that she didn’t know what Akbar’s intentions were.

Attention is a helluvadrug.

‘LHHHS5’ Recap: Teairra Mari Owes Actual Revenge Porn Victims An Apology was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

