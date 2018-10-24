CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Seven Children Killed By Virus In New Jersey

1 reads
Leave a comment
African American preteen girl uses tissue in pharmacy

Source: asiseeit / Getty

Parents! This news may make your heart hurt. Seven children have died in an outbreak of an adenovirus at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Haskell, New Jersey, and 12 other child residents have been infected, according to CNN.com.

Child caring for sick doll

Source: Tom Stewart / Getty

The New Jersey Department of Health said the facility has been told not to accept new patients until the outbreak ends, and it’s carrying out an outbreak investigation.

Adenoviruses can cause mild to severe respiratory illness, and people with weakened immune systems or respiratory or cardiac disease are at higher risk.

Seven Children Killed By Virus In New Jersey was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 7 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close