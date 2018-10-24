Seven Children Killed By Virus In New Jersey

Parents! This news may make your heart hurt. Seven children have died in an outbreak of an adenovirus at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Haskell, New Jersey, and 12 other child residents have been infected, according to CNN.com.

The New Jersey Department of Health said the facility has been told not to accept new patients until the outbreak ends, and it’s carrying out an outbreak investigation.

Adenoviruses can cause mild to severe respiratory illness, and people with weakened immune systems or respiratory or cardiac disease are at higher risk.

