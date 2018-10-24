CLOSE
Uber To Offer Free Rides To Polls To Increase Voter Outcome

Don’t let not having a ride to the polls stop you from letting your voice and vote be heard in the Nov. 6 election!

Uber is willing to help…. for free!

According to Uber, the update version of their app, will feature a “Get to the Polls” button to help registered voters who cite transportation issues as why they don’t vote to find their voting location and get to the polls.

“Decisions get made by those who show up,” Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in a press release. “This Election Day, Uber will be doing what we can to make it easier for people to do just that. On Nov. 6, I hope everyone does one thing: vote!”

Uber is partnering with #VoteTogether and Democracy Works to provide the service.

Uber To Offer Free Rides To Polls To Increase Voter Outcome was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

