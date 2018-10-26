CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
Home > Fa Sho Celebrity News

MOTOWN: RIP Funk Brothers Wah Wah Watson

2 reads
Leave a comment

The Funk Brothers‘ Wah Wah Watson, who backed such Motown legends as Marvin GayeThe Temptations and Smokey Robinson — as well as Michael Jackson after he’d moved on to Epic — died Wednesday at age 67.

The Richmond, Virginia native joined The Funk Brothers in 1968. His Motown high point was using the wah-wah pedal — which gave him his stage name — on The Tempts’ “Papa Was a Rolling Stone.”

After the house band broke up when Motown relocated to L.A., Watson played behind Rose Royce on “Car Wash,” Gloria Gaynor on “I Will Survive” and Michael Jackson on “Off the Wall.”

Born Melvin Ragin, Watson worked less frequently once R&B artists leaned more on synthesizers and less on veteran players. Still, his later-day resume included sessions with Brian McKnightMaxwell and Me’shell Ndegéocello.

The greatest compliment may have come from Sade‘s producer and sideman Stuart Matthewman. He told the Red Bull Music Academy, “I wanted to sound like Wah Wah, who played with Marvin Gaye… He was my favorite guitar player.” (Rolling Stone)

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

Brothers , donjuanfsho , fasho celebrity news , funk , Motown , RIP , Wah Wah , Watson

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 7 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close