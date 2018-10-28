Watch: Drunk White Woman Who Racially Harasses Black Women Faces Consequences After Sobering Up

An apparently intoxicated white woman who was caught on video racially abusing two Black women now faces consequences for her behavior.

SEE ALSO: White Girl In ‘N***er Hunting’ Video Wants You To Know She Has Black Friends

Susan Westwood was fired from her job and faces criminal charges after boasting about her income and threatening the African-American sisters at a Charlotte, North Carolina apartment complex on Oct. 19, WJZY-TV reported.

The video of the encounter when viral after one of the Black women posted it to her Facebook page on Friday. It shows Westwood approaching the women who were reportedly waiting for AAA to service their disabled vehicle in the apartment complex parking lot.

Westwood, 51, begins questioning whether they live at the complex and demanded to know why they are “congregating” in the parking lot. One of the women was a tenant at the apartment building, which Westwood apparently doubted that a Black person could afford. She brags about earning $125,000 a year, adding that she’s “white” and “hot.”

In this week’s episode of ‘Racist Wypipo Going Wild’ Susan Westwood harasses Black women… “I’m hot, I’m WHITE, and I make $125k/yr…..b*tch.” Now she’s evicted, she’s WHITE, and she makes $0/yr because @SpectrumEntUS terminated her. Have a great weekend Susan. pic.twitter.com/BEsoL96EX6 — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) October 28, 2018

After the two women walk away, Westwood screams, “Do I need to bring out my concealed weapon, too? This is North Carolina by the way.”

The Black women responded to Westwood’s abuse with dignity, according to the Daily Mail. They calmly asked Westwood to leave them alone and called 911 to report the incident.

Telephone and cable provider Spectrum fired Westwood after viewing the video.

“The incident recorded in Charlotte is a blatant violation of Charter’s code of conduct and clearly disregards the company’s commitment to inclusion and respectful behavior,” a statement from Spectrum said.

Westwood also faces charges of simple assault and communicating threats, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reported.

SEE ALSO:

From Trayvon Martin To Blackface: Megyn Kelly’s Most Racist Moments

White Supremacist Who Targeted And Killed 2 Black People In Cold Blood Is Arrested Peacefully

Watch: Drunk White Woman Who Racially Harasses Black Women Faces Consequences After Sobering Up was originally published on newsone.com