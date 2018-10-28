CLOSE
National
Home > National

Watch: Drunk White Woman Who Racially Harasses Black Women Faces Consequences After Sobering Up

The Black women responded to Susan Westwood’s rant with dignity.

4 reads
Leave a comment

An apparently intoxicated white woman who was caught on video racially abusing two Black women now faces consequences for her behavior.

SEE ALSO: White Girl In ‘N***er Hunting’ Video Wants You To Know She Has Black Friends

Susan Westwood was fired from her job and faces criminal charges after boasting about her income and threatening the African-American sisters at a Charlotte, North Carolina apartment complex on Oct. 19, WJZY-TV reported.

The video of the encounter when viral after one of the Black women posted it to her Facebook page on Friday. It shows Westwood approaching the women who were reportedly waiting for AAA to service their disabled vehicle in the apartment complex parking lot.

Westwood, 51, begins questioning whether they live at the complex and demanded to know why they are “congregating” in the parking lot. One of the women was a tenant at the apartment building, which Westwood apparently doubted that a Black person could afford. She brags about earning $125,000 a year, adding that she’s “white” and “hot.”

After the two women walk away, Westwood screams, “Do I need to bring out my concealed weapon, too? This is North Carolina by the way.”

The Black women responded to Westwood’s abuse with dignity, according to the Daily Mail. They calmly asked Westwood to leave them alone and called 911 to report the incident.

Telephone and cable provider Spectrum fired Westwood after viewing the video.

“The incident recorded in Charlotte is a blatant violation of Charter’s code of conduct and clearly disregards the company’s commitment to inclusion and respectful behavior,” a statement from Spectrum said.

Westwood also faces charges of simple assault and communicating threats, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reported.

SEE ALSO:

From Trayvon Martin To Blackface: Megyn Kelly’s Most Racist Moments

White Supremacist Who Targeted And Killed 2 Black People In Cold Blood Is Arrested Peacefully

 

Politicon 2018 - Day 1

Social Media Disowns Michael Avenatti After He Says Democrats Need 'A White Male' To Run For President

10 photos Launch gallery

Social Media Disowns Michael Avenatti After He Says Democrats Need 'A White Male' To Run For President

Continue reading Social Media Disowns Michael Avenatti After He Says Democrats Need ‘A White Male’ To Run For President

Social Media Disowns Michael Avenatti After He Says Democrats Need 'A White Male' To Run For President

[caption id="attachment_3833616" align="alignnone" width="812"] Source: Rich Polk / Getty[/caption] It was all good just a week ago. After riding high on the Blue wave of Democrats that's been mostly led by Black folks, Michel Avenatti all but lost the collective respect of African-Americans as soon as TIME published a story on Thursday quoting the lawyer insisting that he didn't want a Black person to run for president. It's a little more complicated than that, but his min quote was jarring, to say the least. When asked who he wanted to see as the Democratic Party's nominee in 2020, Avenatti's answer was deliberate: “I think it better be a white male,” he said before adding later: “When you have a white male making the arguments, they carry more weight.” Avenatti's quotes were being circulated on social media just about an hour after Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley recommended the attorney who made a name representing a porn star be referred criminally to the Justice Department to be prosecuted for "potential violations" surrounding the confirmation hearings of Supreme Court Judge Brett Kavanaugh. https://twitter.com/PamelaGeller/status/1055524883323441152 That came a few days after a judge ordered Avenatti to pay nearly $5 million to a former colleague in a lawsuit over unpaid back wages. The TIME story made Avenatti's bad week a lot worse ... until folks on social media got wind of the quotes, making Thursday perhaps the lawyer's worst seven-day stretch ever. Avenatti was being called everything from a white supremacist sympathizer to a sexist to a wannabe "white male savior." In essence, Black Twitter disowned Avanatti after virtually adopting him for being so outspoken against the president. But now it would appear that he and Trump are more alike than not. And with a wide range of related emotions, Twitter definitely wasn't having it.

Watch: Drunk White Woman Who Racially Harasses Black Women Faces Consequences After Sobering Up was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 7 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close