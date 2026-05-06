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Cincinnati Primary Election Results: What Voters Decided

Published on May 6, 2026

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Voters Head To The Polls In Ohio For State's Primary Election
Source: Jeff Swensen / Getty

Cincinnati Primary Election Results: What Voters Decided

Voters across Cincinnati and Hamilton County headed to the polls for the May 2026 primary election, helping shape key local and statewide races ahead of November’s general election. The results are already setting the tone for what could be a highly competitive political season in Ohio.

Key Local Result in Hamilton County

One of the biggest outcomes locally came in the Hamilton County Commission race. Cincinnati City Council member Meeka Owens secured a major victory in the Democratic primary, defeating Stephanie Summerow Dumas.

This win puts Owens in a strong position heading into the general election, with the potential to shift leadership dynamics at the county level.

Statewide Races Impacting Cincinnati Voters

While local races matter most day-to-day, several statewide primaries will directly affect Cincinnati residents:

  • U.S. Senate (Democratic Primary)
    Former Senator Sherrod Brown won the Democratic nomination in a decisive victory, setting up a high-stakes general election matchup.
  • U.S. Senate (Republican Primary)
    Incumbent Senator Jon Husted, who was appointed to the seat, ran unopposed and will face Brown in November.
  • Ohio Governor (Republican Primary)
    Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy won the GOP nomination and will move on to the general election.
  • Ohio Governor (Democratic Primary)
    Former Ohio Health Director Amy Acton secured the Democratic nomination without a contested primary.

What It Means Moving Forward

This year’s primary was less about surprises and more about setting the stage. Many races were either uncontested or heavily favored, but the outcomes now lock in matchups that could have major implications statewide.

The upcoming general election will feature:

  • A high-profile Senate showdown between Brown and Husted
  • A competitive governor’s race between Ramaswamy and Acton
  • Local leadership changes that could impact policies in Hamilton County

The Bottom Line

For Cincinnati voters, the primary results are just the beginning. The decisions made at the ballot box this week will shape leadership, policy, and direction both locally and across Ohio heading into November.

Voter turnout and engagement in the general election will ultimately determine how these races play out, and how the region moves forward.

CLICK HERE TO SEE RESULTS

Related Tags

Cincinnati City Council Democratic GOP Ohio Senate U.S. Senate

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