Pharrell Williams does not appreciate President Trump playing his music at his rallies. He despises it so much that he sent the President a cease and desist.

Trump played Pharrell’s hit song “Happy” at a Midwest rally hours after the Tree of Life congregation shooting in Pittsburgh. Pharrell’s attorney quickly fired of this letter below:

Other artist’s have made similar legal threats against Trump including: Steven Tyler and Prince’s estate.

Pharrell Sent Trump a Cease and Desist! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3: