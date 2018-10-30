Ava DuVernay is Prepping a Prince Documentary

Oh, this is gonna be good! Reports say that super producer/director Ava DuVernay is prepping to make a new Prince documentary. According to thejasminebrand.com, it will be going straight to netflix.

DuVernay confirmed the news, saying, “Prince was a genius and a joy and a jolt to the senses. The only way I know how to make this film is with love and with great care. I’m honored to do so and grateful for the opportunity entrusted to me by the estate.”

The project promises to document his entire life and will include interviews, archival footage, and photos. No release date as of yet. Can’t wait to see it.

