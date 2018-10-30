CLOSE
Ava DuVernay is Prepping a Prince Documentary

Vulture Festival LA Presented by AT&T - Day 2

Source: Charley Gallay / Getty

Oh, this is gonna be good! Reports say that super producer/director Ava DuVernay is prepping to make a new Prince documentary. According to thejasminebrand.com, it will be going straight to netflix.

75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty

DuVernay confirmed the news, saying, “Prince was a genius and a joy and a jolt to the senses. The only way I know how to make this film is with love and with great care. I’m honored to do so and grateful for the opportunity entrusted to me by the estate.”

Super Bowl XLI Half-Time Press Conference Featuring Prince

Source: Evan Agostini / Getty

The project promises to document his entire life and will include interviews, archival footage, and photos. No release date as of yet. Can’t wait to see it.

