Have you noticed that in scary movies the Black person is usually the first to die? Well DL has 10 Black actors who managed to make it all the way to the end of the movie alive! Morris Chestnut survived The Cave, Halle Berry made it out of Gothika alive, and Busta Rhymes survived Halloween: Resurrection.

10 Black Actors That Survived Scary Movies was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

