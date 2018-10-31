DONALD TRUMP: Visit to Grieving Pittsburgh Creates Controversy

Donald Trump traveled to Pittsburgh Tuesday to pay his respects to the 11 killed in a shooting at a synagogue there, even if some in the city preferred he stayed away.

Hundreds of protesters held signs, shouted at Trump and sang in Hebrew, while he visited the memorials set up at the Tree of Life Synagogue. He and first lady Melania Trump followed the Jewish custom of putting stones on the memorials.

Though some seemed to ignore Trump’s motorcade, others offered a single-finger salute, with protesters urging him to “Leave Pittsburgh, leave Pennsylvania.”

Trump, who was also joined on the trip by his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, also visited UPMC Presbyterian hospital where several wounded in the shooting are recovering. (USA Today)

Fasho Thought:

Frank Luntz, a long-time Republican consultant, claimed that Trump's visit wasn't politically motivated, saying, "You need it for the soul of the country. You don't need it for the votes of the country."

Republican strategist Liz Mair noted that Trump is not good "at sympathizing and commiserating, and making people feel better, except in the purely cathartic vent-and-spleen sense."

Three of the victims were buried on Tuesday.

Members of the Pittsburgh Steelers attended some of the funerals.

