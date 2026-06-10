This Father’s Day, 101.1 The Wiz & 100.3 Cincy R&B Station is showing love to the dads who hold it down at the cookout!

We’re giving away a BRAND-NEW grill to one deserving father just in time for Father’s Day weekend.

Enter now for your chance to win!

The King of the Grill Giveaway is brought to you by RCA Records and 101.1 The Wiz/100.3 Cincy R&B Station.



