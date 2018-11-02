Ok Now!! Go Akon! The singer/rapper/producer is considering running for POTUS in 2020. According to TheJasmineBrand.com, Akon is strongly considering getting into politics.

Akon stepped away from music a few years back to focus on his philanthropy work. He brought electricity to African communities in Kenya, Nigeria, and Senegal and created his own cryptocurrency.

When asked about running against President Trump in 2020, Akon said, “I’ve been thinking about running for 2020 very seriously. But I didn’t want to just do it because I feel like I want to continue doing what I’m doing and hope that builds me enough momentum [for people] to say, “You know what, if you run we’ll support you.”

He also spoke on Trump’s presidency saying, “I feel a lot more unsafe. I feel unempowered. Honestly, I feel it’s gonna be a fight. I feel like I should be always prepared for the unexpected. I feel very uncomfortable. And I feel a lot of Americans do; even some white Americans feel that way because they’re watching backlash of his decisions. It’s not what’s happening now, because it’s clear it’s creating a whole bunch of divide today. But I think tomorrow that impact is going to be so much more devastating. In a negative way, because we had gotten to the point where people were actually integrating. After Obama you had blacks, whites, Hispanics, everybody working together. We really came a long way to get people to come together, and look at each other as humans, and work towards a common cause. And now it seems like everything that was done is being undone, with gangs and race groups reemerging. It’s just horrible,” according to thejasminebrand.com

Would you vote for Akon?

Akon Is Considering Running For President was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

