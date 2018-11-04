Brian Kemp’s Latest Move Shows His ‘Desperation,’ Stacey Abrams Says

Georgia’s Democratic nominee for governor Stacey Abrams dismissed her GOP rival Brian Kemp’s latest maneuver as a “desperate” attempt to distract voters.

SEE ALSO: Stacey Abrams’ Unapologetically Black Journey To The Doorstep Of History

Appearing Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union with Jake Tapper,” the host Jake Tapper informed Abrams that Kemp, who’s also Georgia secretary of state, opened an investigation of the Georgia Democratic Party into possible cybercrimes. Kemp reportedly alleges that state Democrats may have hacked into Georgia’s voter registration system.

“This is a desperate attempt on the part of my opponent to distract people from the fact that two different federal judges found him derelict in his duty and forced him to allow absentee ballots to be counted,” she said after hearing about Kemp’s allegations for the first time.

Abrams could make history on Tuesday as the nation’s first African-American woman governor. Kemp, who oversees the state’s election system, has tried to use every trick in the book to suppress the Black vote for the 2018 election. Former President Jimmy Carter asked Kemp to recuse him to ensure a fair election. But Kemp continues to decline.

On Oct. 30, a federal judge, for a second time, put a halt to his attempt to throw out absentee ballots, predominately targeting voters of color. A separate court upheld those two decisions on Friday.

Meanwhile, a white supremacist group is suspected of sending out racist robocalls to an unknown number of Georgia voters, the Associated Press reported on Saturday.

The automated calls reportedly included impersonations of Oprah Winfrey, who led a rally on Thursday for Abrams. An Idaho man named Scott Rhodes is believed to be behind the calls through his organization The Road to Power, which is also linked to racist robocalls targeting Tallahassee’s African-American Mayor Andrew Gillum who’s running for governor of Florida.

The calls came days after President Donald Trump, who endorsed Kemp, called Abrams unqualified to be governor.

“He’s wrong,” Abrams told CNN on Sunday, pointing to her academic and work background. Abrams noted that she was the Democratic leader in the Georgia House of Representative for seven years, a deputy city attorney and a successful businesswoman.

“I think they are seeing the same numbers we’re seeing. Early voting is up dramatically,” Abrams stated. “We have a plan in place for remarkable turnout on Election Day…and I think they’re (Kemp and Trump) getting scared.”

SEE ALSO:

Mayor Andrew Gillum Temporarily Suspends Campaign After Shooting In Tallahassee

Can Oprah Winfrey Help Stacey Abrams Win Georgia?

Brian Kemp’s Latest Move Shows His ‘Desperation,’ Stacey Abrams Says was originally published on newsone.com