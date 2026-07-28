Prince’s Purple Rain Coming To Broadway

Prince’s legendary masterpiece Purple Rain is officially making its way to Broadway.

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The highly anticipated musical adaptation of the iconic 1984 film will begin preview performances on March 12, 2027, at New York City’s historic Majestic Theatre, with its official opening night scheduled for April 12, 2027.

The production will be directed by acclaimed theater director Saheem Ali, with Peter Duchan writing the book. Leading producer Orin Wolf says the creative team is committed to honoring Prince’s incredible influence on music while bringing his unforgettable story to life for a new generation of theatergoers.

The Broadway production follows a successful run in Prince’s hometown of Minneapolis, where the show underwent several changes during previews before officially opening in November. The Minneapolis premiere attracted several notable guests, including musician Dave Pirner, filmmaker Spike Lee, and legendary songwriter James Samuel “Cornbread” Harris Jr.

With a reported production budget of $26.5 million, the musical aims to celebrate Prince’s groundbreaking artistry through a spectacular live theater experience featuring many of his timeless songs.

Peter Duchan described the opportunity to help bring Prince’s story to Broadway as an incredible honor, saying he looks forward to sharing the music, passion, and legacy of one of the greatest artists of all time with audiences from around the world.

For Prince fans, the countdown to Broadway has officially begun. Purple Rain promises to deliver the music, emotion, and unforgettable energy that made the original film a cultural phenomenon, ensuring that Prince’s legacy continues to inspire generations to come.