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The Que Takeover: What to Know About the 85th Grand Conclave

Published on July 30, 2026
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2026 HBCU Swingman Classic
Source: Chad Chevalier / Getty

If you’ve notice a sea of purple and gold throughout the city, you’re not imagining it.

Thousands of members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. are making their way to the Queen City this week for the fraternity’s 85th Grand Conclave – the largest gathering in the organization’s 115-year history.

The five-day convention runs July 30th through August 3rd, with events taking place throughout Downtown Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. More than 30,000 members, family members and guests are expected to attend.

MORE: Famous Members Of Omega Psi Phi

“This is the largest registered conclave in our history,” said Grand Basileus (International President) Ricky L. Lewis. “We have more brothers registered for this conclave in Cincinnati than any other time in our 115 years.”

Founded in 1911, Omega Psi Phi was the first international fraternity established on the campus of a historically Black college/university. Today, the organization has more than 200,000 members across 18 countries and is built on four principles: Manhood, Scholarship, Perseverance, and Uplift.

What Is the Grand Conclave?

Every two years, the Grand Conclave serves as the fraternity’s international business meeting. It’s where members gather for leadership sessions, fellowship, community service, and legislative meetings that help shape the organization’s future.

Beyond the meetings, the week also includes public events, service projects, health initiatives, entertainment, and networking opportunities.

Public ΩΨΦ Events

While many conclave activities are for registered attendees, several events are open to the public.

Thursday, July 30

  • Official Happy Hour (Love on Fourth)
  • Prettiest Happy Hour (21c Rooftop)
  • Welcome Kickoff (Vintage on Race)

Friday, July 31

  • Wellness & Resource Fair at Fountain Square
  • Community 5K Walk/Run at The Banks
  • Step Show at First Financial Center
  • FreakniQ Day Party
  • Camo & Denim featuring Kid Capri, DJ Wonder and Pinc Gato

Saturday, Aug. 1

  • Red Cross Blood Drive
  • Women’s Health Symposium
  • Purple Passion All-White Day Party
  • Coleman Love Comedy Explosion featuring DL Hughley, Joe Torry and Kelly Kellz
  • White Owt
  • Legacy Groove
  • Purple Reign Boat Ride

Sunday, Aug. 2

  • Ivy Qlassics Brunch & Day Party
  • R&B Brunch Day Party
  • Wine Down with Da WU Ques

Visit Cincy encourages residents and visitors to plan ahead, allow extra travel time and consider using rideshare services if traveling to events throughout the weekend.


The Que Takeover: What to Know About the 85th Grand Conclave was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com

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