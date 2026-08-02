Source: John Nacion / Getty

One of Cleveland’s biggest sports stars is officially off the market.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell married Grammy-winning singer and actress Coco Jones during an intimate wedding ceremony on Saturday. The celebration brought together family, close friends, and several high-profile guests from the sports and entertainment worlds.

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Among those in attendance were Ciara and her husband, NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, along with NBA players Jaylen Brown, Jalen Brunson, and Bam Adebayo. Videos shared from the celebration showed the newlyweds enjoying their first dance to Musiq Soulchild’s “Love” before celebrating with guests.

Mitchell and Jones announced their engagement in July 2025 after dating for about two years. The couple has largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight, choosing to share only occasional glimpses of their life together despite both being public figures.

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Earlier this year, Jones told People she hoped for a wedding that felt “really intimate” and “really special.” She also described accepting Mitchell’s proposal as “the biggest contract” she had ever signed. She also described becoming engaged as “the biggest contract” she had ever signed, adding that Mitchell has been one of her biggest supporters throughout her career.

Jones won a Grammy Award for her hit song “ICU” and has continued to build a successful career in both music and acting. Mitchell enters the 2026-27 NBA season after another standout year with Cleveland, while Jones continues to build on her success in music and acting.

Congratulations to the happy couple as they begin their next chapter together.

Cavaliers Star Donovan Mitchell Marries Grammy Winner Coco Jones was originally published on wzakcleveland.com