Rickey Smiley Morning Show LIVE From Fountain Square [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show officially kicked off its two-day live broadcast from Fountain Square Thursday morning, welcoming fans to Cincinnati Music Festival weekend.
MORE: 2026 Cincinnati Music Festival: Everything You Need to Know
The full RSMS crew was in attendance, along with special guests Andrea Wilkerson, Vice President of Personal Care & Beauty Care at Procter & Gamble, and “Sister” Kelli, creator of CMF Connects.
One of the morning’s highlights came when Rickey showed love to a loyal 95-year-old fan who returns each year to celebrate her August birthday during the Cincinnati broadcast.
The show also paused for a heartfelt moment as Rickey asked the crowd to pray for “Razzle Dazzle,” who is currently battling cancer.
Day 1 was all about family, community and officially kicking off Cincinnati Music Festival weekend.
Scroll through the gallery below for photos from Thursday’s live broadcast.
- Rickey Smiley Morning Show LIVE From Fountain Square [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
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