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Rickey Smiley Morning Show LIVE From Fountain Square [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

Published on July 23, 2026

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A crowd of people gathered outdoors, with a woman in a blue shirt raising her arm enthusiastically.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show officially kicked off its two-day live broadcast from Fountain Square Thursday morning, welcoming fans to Cincinnati Music Festival weekend.

MORE: 2026 Cincinnati Music Festival: Everything You Need to Know

The full RSMS crew was in attendance, along with special guests Andrea Wilkerson, Vice President of Personal Care & Beauty Care at Procter & Gamble, and “Sister” Kelli, creator of CMF Connects.

One of the morning’s highlights came when Rickey showed love to a loyal 95-year-old fan who returns each year to celebrate her August birthday during the Cincinnati broadcast.

The show also paused for a heartfelt moment as Rickey asked the crowd to pray for “Razzle Dazzle,” who is currently battling cancer.

Day 1 was all about family, community and officially kicking off Cincinnati Music Festival weekend.

Scroll through the gallery below for photos from Thursday’s live broadcast.

Crowded outdoor event with people sitting in chairs and tents, some wearing colorful clothing and accessories.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A man with a beard and hat speaking into a microphone while surrounded by a crowd, including children, in an outdoor setting with trees and buildings in the background.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A crowd gathered in an outdoor setting, with a person speaking into a microphone and another person wearing a blue jersey with the number 7.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A group of people, including adults and children, gathered outdoors on a sunny day. They appear to be engaged in conversation or a meeting, with some seated on a couch and others standing nearby.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A group of six smiling people posing together outdoors, some wearing sports jerseys and hats with team logos.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A man in a blue jacket performing on stage in front of a crowd, including children, at what appears to be an outdoor event or festival.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A group of people, including a woman holding a microphone, sitting on a stage in an outdoor setting with trees and buildings in the background.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A person wearing a baseball cap and jersey with "Cubs" printed on it, operating DJ equipment and speakers outdoors in front of a building.

Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A person wearing a colorful, patterned dress gesturing while a man in a khaki hat holds a microphone in front of them.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A person wearing a blue coat and headscarf standing in front of a person wearing a "Sound Guy" t-shirt, with two children seated in the foreground.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A crowd of people gathered in an urban setting, some raising their hands in protest or celebration. A DMG sign is visible in the background.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A large crowd of people gathered in an urban setting, with a man speaking to the group from a raised platform. Several people are visible in the crowd, some holding signs or recording the event.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A group of people, including a woman speaking into a microphone, seated outdoors in a public setting with trees and buildings visible in the background.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A large crowd of diverse people, many in wheelchairs, gathered in an outdoor public space, some waving and cheering.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
Two people speaking into microphones on a stage, with a backdrop of blue umbrellas and a building in the background.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A smiling woman wearing a patterned blouse making a peace sign gesture in front of a building.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A group of people sitting on couches in a brightly lit indoor space, with large windows and lighting fixtures visible. The space appears to be a television studio or entertainment venue.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly


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