Listen Live
Close
Fa Sho Celebrity News

Alicia Keys Levels Up with CAA

Alicia Keys Levels Up with CAA

Published on August 4, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

SWITZERLAND-MUSIC-FESTIVAL
Source: FABRICE COFFRINI / Getty

Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Alicia Keys is making a major career move after signing with Creative Artists Agency (CAA). The partnership comes after previously being represented by William Morris Endeavor (WME), marking a new chapter for the global superstar.

Throughout her incredible career, Keys has remained one of music’s most influential artists, earning four No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 and five No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200. With countless awards and timeless classics, she continues to leave her mark on the music industry.

Fans may not have to wait much longer for new music. During an interview with The Times earlier this year, Keys hinted that she’s back in the studio working on new material. Her most recent album, KEYS, was released in 2021.

Beyond music, Alicia Keys continues to advocate for women in the entertainment business as a founding member of She Is The Music, a nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing opportunities for women across the music industry.

Keys has also been celebrating major accomplishments outside the recording studio. She recently performed the New York anthem “Empire State of Mind” during the New York Knicks championship parade. Meanwhile, her life and music inspired the hit Broadway musical Hell’s Kitchen, which earned two Tony Awards and won the 2025 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

With a new agency behind her and fresh music on the horizon, Alicia Keys is showing there’s still plenty more to come from one of R&B’s most celebrated voices.

Related Tags

Alicia Keys Broadway

More from 100.3

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

A crowd of people gathered outdoors, with a woman in a blue shirt raising her arm enthusiastically.
40 Items
Cincy  |  Kya Kelly

Rickey Smiley Morning Show LIVE From Fountain Square [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

Comments
4 Items
Cincinnati Music Festival  |  Kya Kelly

2026 Cincinnati Music Festival: Everything You Need to Know

Comments
Music  |  Nia Noelle

Hit After Hit: Keith Sweat Talks Upcoming Performance on the One Voyage Cruise

Comments
Win tickets to the Cincinnati Music Festival. Promotional image featuring two men in casual clothing against a blue background with event details.
Cincinnati Music Festival  |  Kya Kelly

Meet Don Juan & DJ Vader at Kroger – Win Cincinnati Music Festival Tickets!

Comments
Music  |  Nia Noelle

“Spend My Life With You”: Eric Benét Talks Music, Memories, and the One Voyage Cruise

Comments

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close