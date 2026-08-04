Alicia Keys Levels Up with CAA

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Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Alicia Keys is making a major career move after signing with Creative Artists Agency (CAA). The partnership comes after previously being represented by William Morris Endeavor (WME), marking a new chapter for the global superstar.

Throughout her incredible career, Keys has remained one of music’s most influential artists, earning four No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 and five No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200. With countless awards and timeless classics, she continues to leave her mark on the music industry.

Fans may not have to wait much longer for new music. During an interview with The Times earlier this year, Keys hinted that she’s back in the studio working on new material. Her most recent album, KEYS, was released in 2021.

Beyond music, Alicia Keys continues to advocate for women in the entertainment business as a founding member of She Is The Music, a nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing opportunities for women across the music industry.

Keys has also been celebrating major accomplishments outside the recording studio. She recently performed the New York anthem “Empire State of Mind” during the New York Knicks championship parade. Meanwhile, her life and music inspired the hit Broadway musical Hell’s Kitchen, which earned two Tony Awards and won the 2025 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

With a new agency behind her and fresh music on the horizon, Alicia Keys is showing there’s still plenty more to come from one of R&B’s most celebrated voices.