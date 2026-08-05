Bow Down — Rihanna Brings A Lil' Spice & Lots Of Sparkling Sex Appeal To Barbados Crop Over In A Barely-There Crystal Carnival Costume

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty Grand Kadooment queen Rihanna is proving once again that nobody does Crop Over quite like her. The Fenty founder returned to her native Barbados for the island’s annual Crop Over Festival, closing out the celebration during the Grand Kadooment Day Parade on Monday, Aug. 3. The singer, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, hit the streets in a jaw-dropping carnival costume dripping in crystals, jewel tones, and vibrant peacock-colored feathers as she danced and greeted fans with kisses and waves. RELATED CONTENT: Barbados Crop Over Changed Me — How A Carnival Costume Helped Me Embrace My Body, My Freedom, And My Roots [Op-Ed]

Designed by Barbadian designer Lauren Astin, per Vogue, Rihanna’s elaborate look featured crystal embellishments, dramatic feather details, and a towering carnival queen-worthy headpiece. The barely-there ensemble strategically covered the singer with sparkling jewels and bold cutouts, while hot pink booties added a playful finishing touch to the eye-catching outfit.

After making her way through the parade, Rihanna swapped her oversized headpiece for a smaller version before climbing aboard a float, where she continued celebrating and waving to fans as the festivities rolled on. Crop Over, Barbados’ biggest cultural celebration, traces its roots back to the 1700s as a festival marking the end of the island’s sugar cane harvest. Today, the weeks-long event features concerts, parties and cultural showcases before culminating with Grand Kadooment Day, when thousands of revelers fill the streets in dazzling costumes for the country’s signature carnival parade.

While Rihanna has become one of the biggest stars in the world, returning home for Crop Over has remained one of her favorite traditions. The Grammy winner has attended the festival for years, with throwback photos showing she participated even before her rise to fame. Since then, she’s consistently made headlines with unforgettable carnival looks, from all-white ensembles to towering pink feathers and colorful wigs.