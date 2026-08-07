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Cardi B Makes History with Diamond Certifications

Cardi B Makes History Again as the First Female Rapper With Four Diamond Songs

Cardi B Makes History Again as the First Female Rapper With Four Diamond Songs

Published on August 7, 2026
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Cardi B x Imaginary Playerz video
Source: YouTube / Atlantic Records

Cardi B has added another major accomplishment to her career as her hit collaboration “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion has officially earned diamond certification.

The milestone makes Cardi B the first female rapper in history to have four diamond-certified songs. Her previous diamond hits include “Bodak Yellow,” “I Like It,” featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin, and her collaboration with Maroon 5, “Girls Like You.”

“WAP” also makes history as the first collaboration between two female rappers to reach diamond status. The achievement is especially significant for Megan Thee Stallion, as it marks the first diamond certification of her career.

Cardi celebrated the news on social media, thanking fans for continuing to support and stream the record.

“Awww y’all WAP just went diamond… me and @theestallion really did that!! Love y’all so much… thank you for streaming and making history with us #WAP,” Cardi wrote.

Megan also joined in on the celebration, responding, “WOWW omg diamond sisterrr thank you for having me.”

Diamond certification represents 10 million certified units in the United States, making it one of the biggest achievements a recording artist can earn.

With four diamond records now to her name, Cardi B continues to make history and strengthen her place as one of the most commercially successful female rappers of her generation.

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