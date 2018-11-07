Does Usher Have a New Boo?

0 reads Leave a comment
Rumors are Swirling! Does Usher have a new amidst all of the controversy surrounding him? That’s what reports are saying, and they claim its the daughter of Love and Basketball: Miami star, Evelyn Lozada.
According to PageSix.com, the 40-year-old was recently spotted out with Evelyn Lozada’s 25-year-old daughter, Shaniece . The pair attended ‘Diddy’ birthday party together and reportedly left together.
Usher and wife Grace Miguel separated earlier this year, ending their two year marriage.
