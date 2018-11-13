Cuffing Season Rules, Tis The Season to be Giving

Cuffing season has been underway, and I hope everything is on track with you and your boo. If you two have run into some issues, maybe this guideline I am posting will help. Before I drop the DO’s and DONT’s list, understand that cuffing season boo Is temporary. Only for the season if the two of you decide to be more discuss that before the season ends.

Here are the Do’s and Dont’s Cuffing Season Rules:

Be Available Understand when the season ends, the relationship ends Dont expect to be invited to holiday dinners On sight its going down No name dropping Be honest about your feelings Don’t get attached Don’t them on social media Only cooking, and carryout

cuffing season is upon us pic.twitter.com/RPFdk5hhRH — forest water (@supluke1) December 6, 2017

What are your thoughts on those Dos and Donts?

Enjoy and Cuff away love birds.

