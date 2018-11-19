CLOSE
DALLAS AUSTIN SAYS ‘DRUMLINE’ WAS ABOUT HIM AND KIM PORTER’S ROMANCE

Remember producer Dallas Austin? He was the man behind many of TLC’s hit songs and he is Chill’s babydaddy. Well, Austin and Kim Porter are both from Columbus, Georgia, and according to Eurweb.com, he revealed how they went to prom together and how the story in the movie “Drumline” was about him and Kim.

He posted this prom pic of the two of them with the caption that read, “Oh well here it goes :our famous prom pic : This is the hardest post I’ve ever had to do…my mom and Kim’s mom was pregnant with us at the same time in Columbus …I have never known a life without Kim porter from kindergarten through all of our life long experiences in high school, having matching bmws or her being the biggest believer in me making it as a producer and us getting out of Columbus to be somebody ..and we made it!! we were inseparable I feel like a part of my soul has has been taken away ..most people don’t know that Zoe Saldana played the role of Kim in “drumline” as nick cannon played my character ..we saw purple rain 15times in the theater and if you knew her you knew a strong beautiful smiling gangster angel ! I know GOD is perfect but sometimes even perfect can make a mistake 😥I send prayers out to the kids and our family and my brother @diddy this is a hard one but we will get though it love you @ladykp 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼❤❤❤❤❤❤❤

Awww, this is so sweet. It appears that Kim touched a lot of lives in a positive way. May she rest easy.

