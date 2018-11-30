Thursday night University of Cincinnati students were alerted through the school emergency system to shelter in place after gunshots were heard on campus near the recreation center.

Alerts were sent out at approximately 11:33pm with a tweet from the UC Public safety department shortly after. WCPO is reporting that Captain David Fink of the Cincinnati Police Department statted a fist fight broke out near the recreation center that resulted in gunfire. Three shell casings were found in the area. Check back for more details as this story develops.

Police emergency involving a person with a gun near Campus Rec Center. Stay inside and away from the area. — UC Public Safety (@UCPublicSafety) November 30, 2018

Shots Fired on UC Campus, Students Take Shelter was originally published on www.wiznation.com

