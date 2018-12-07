Diddy Is Still Grieving!

Diddy is still having a rough time dealing with the death of his ex and mother of his children, Kim Porter. He has expressed how much he loved her and how he is in disbelief. Now, he has made a post asking for prayers and help.

He writes, “God pls help me!!! Please pray for me cause money can’t stop the pain. Only you can God.”

Prayers up for Diddy and his family!

