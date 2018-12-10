CLOSE
Feature Story
BASE LEVEL: Nedessy’s Music Channels The Funk & Fun Of Afrobeats

Nedessy

HelloBeautiful.com’s “Base Level” column features the hottest new artists we’re buzzing about. Before they make it to the summit of superstardom, we spot them at base level–the beginning of their hopeful journey to the top.

Name: Nedessy L’Amour (aka Cherie Coco)

Hometown: Frederick, MD by way of Paris, France

Musical Influences: Michael Jackson, Sade, Lauryn Hill, Foxy Brown, Beyonce

Biggest Break Thus Far: Traveling and performing overseas in Paris and Morocco

How Do You Describe Your Sound? Different, unique, fun, edgy!

If you were the offspring of any entertainer (dead or alive) who would be your parents? Michael Jackson and Sade

What do you want fans to walk away with when they hear your music? I just fans to feel inspired, hopeful, and to embrace their self-confidence

What’s next? Big Tings! You’ll have to stick around to find out.

Photos
