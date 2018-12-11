MLB Star Donates Everything In His House To Charity

Major League Baseball player Josh Harrison just ended his career this season with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He and his wife decided to move their family back to his hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio.

It’s a big change in their lives – and a big move.

But instead of packing all their belongings in boxes and moving those boxes with them to Cincinnati, they decided to donate the contents of the house to charity.

They’ve got two bedrooms, a full living room and a kitchen full of stuff, including pots and pans and food. And, all that stuff is being donated to a local rescue mission

The donation also will give the Harrison family a fresh start when they make the move to Cincinnati, knowing that they impacted the lives of people in need back in Pittsburgh. (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

Also On 100.3: