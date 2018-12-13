CLOSE
#WTFasho A Real Pizza Work

Usually in business, the customer is always right — unless he happens to be very, very wrong and starts throwing chicken wings at people.

19-year-old Noah Ellis of Ohio was unhappy with the food he’d ordered from a pizza shop and drove back to demand a refund. He said he didn’t like the taste, but employees noted that he’d already eaten half his order of wings and all but two slices of his pizza, so they refused to give him any money back. That’s when the wings started flying.

Ellis threw his remaining garlic wings all over the shop and came to blows with one employee who tried to remove him. Ellis ran outside to a car where his aunt was waiting for him. Police arrived at the scene and took Ellis into custody.

He’s facing charges of disorderly conduct and criminal mischief. His aunt, who shouted profanities at employees, was also cited for disorderly conduct. (WJW-TV)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • See? The customer isn’t always right.
  • You can’t eat three-quarters of a pizza and then complain that it tastes bad.
  • Maybe, once employees saw how angry the guy was, they should have offered him some money back just to avoid a problem.
Don Juan Fasho

