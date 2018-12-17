Jazzy Report: Our Health Care Professionals Are Immigrants

A study shows that one in four doctors in the United states was born in a different country. This is also true for many nurses, pharmacists and dentists. Almost 17 percent of doctors were not born in America, almost five percent are not US citizens and doctors are more than 30 percent more likely to be foreign born than other professions.

