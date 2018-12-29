CLOSE
Safaree Put A Ring On Erica Mena’s Hand !?

It looks like Safaree is officially putting him and rapper Nicki Minaj’s 12 year relationship in the history books.

Love and Hip Hop Atlanta last season had a serious allegation rolling that Safaree let keep rolling when the secret of him slide his D into Lyric’a DM was let out by K. Michelle. This rumor almost brought an end to Lyrica and Safaree’s homeboy A1’s marriage at a time when the couple should have been celebrating the news of Lyrica being pregnant.

Fast forwarding to Love and Hip Hop New York, Safaree seems to be back on his home turf and admiring the simple Hip Hop family life that Joe Budden has going on.

With all that being said…

Now it seems like congratulations are in order as it was revealed via Instagram that Love and Hip Hop star Safaree got down on one knee and put a ring on co-star Erica Mena’s hand over the holiday.

Congratulations and interesting at the same time, especially when who knew they were even dating?

The trolls are circling now wondering is this a publicity stunt orchestrated by Mona Scott Young or is Erica Mena prego?

Check out the receipts below.

Safaree Put A Ring On Erica Mena’s Hand !? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

