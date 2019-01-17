Entertainment
21-Year-Old Arkansas Mother Killed In Florida

A young Arkansas mother named Destiny Dennis, 21, was killed in Jacksonville on Jan 4.

Dennis’ mother, Emily Anne Martin, told Action News Jax that Destiny lived in Arkansas, had a six-month-old daughter, and was just passing through Jacksonville.

“Destiny was a very loving person very kindhearted, help anybody she could, strong-willed, liked to do things her way, but she was a pretty good judge of character,” said Martin.

In addition to her daughter, Dennis reportedly leaves behind nine brothers, and one sister.

According to Action News, Martin mother believes her daughter was killed as a result of a possible robbery attempt at a gas station. Dennis’ baby daughter was reportedly with her at the time.

“It would be a relief because we would know what happened to her and that the person who did it would be held accountable, however, it’s still not going to bring my baby back but I would like to know what happened,” said Martin.

