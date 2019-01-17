Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Two Mothers Charged With Selling Drugs Near Elementary School

1 reads
Leave a comment

Police arrested two mothers in Georgia accused of selling drugs near an elementary school. Latricia Patton and Brenda Craver are reportedly accused of buying and selling dangerous drugs next to Keheley Elementary School.

Jordan Harris, the daughter of one of the women told Channel 2 that her mother should stay behind bars.

Neighbors called police because they said they saw a suspicious truck in the neighborhood near the school.

“I think this is going to be the one time she’s going to have to stay in jail and just serve her time I guess,” Harris said.

She apologized for her mother’s alleged crimes and admitted the drugs near the school put children at risk.

“I hope her being arrested helps her sober up and get her the help that she needs,” Harris said.

Celebs Who Lost Or Almost Lost It All To Drugs

14 photos Launch gallery

Celebs Who Lost Or Almost Lost It All To Drugs

Continue reading Celebs Who Lost Or Almost Lost It All To Drugs

Celebs Who Lost Or Almost Lost It All To Drugs

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

Two Mothers Charged With Selling Drugs Near Elementary School was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close