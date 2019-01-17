Two Mothers Charged With Selling Drugs Near Elementary School

Police arrested two mothers in Georgia accused of selling drugs near an elementary school. Latricia Patton and Brenda Craver are reportedly accused of buying and selling dangerous drugs next to Keheley Elementary School.
Jordan Harris, the daughter of one of the women told Channel 2 that her mother should stay behind bars.
Neighbors called police because they said they saw a suspicious truck in the neighborhood near the school.
“I think this is going to be the one time she’s going to have to stay in jail and just serve her time I guess,” Harris said.
She apologized for her mother’s alleged crimes and admitted the drugs near the school put children at risk.
“I hope her being arrested helps her sober up and get her the help that she needs,” Harris said.
