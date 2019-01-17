Entertainment
High School Football Star Arrested At School For Murder

A star athlete at an Atlanta high school is being held in jail without bond after police arrested him on murder charges.

Jalen Morgan, 17, was arrested on the campus of Alexander High School last week because they believe he was part of a conspiracy to commit murder in May of last year.

Channel 2 reports, investigators believe seven people were involved and Morgan, along with his cousin LeAndrea Morgan, acted as the lookouts for the crime.

“Two of these individuals had pre-existing issues with each other and they showed up in an attempt to commit this act,” said Sgt. Jesse Hambrick, with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The intended target for the murder was not the person shot and killed, according to Channel 2.

All seven suspects are reportedly being held in jail without bond.

Each suspect is reportedly facing a number of charges. One is accused of being a gang member. Police believe he committed the crime with the intent to maintain and increase his status as a known gang member.

