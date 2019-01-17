Kyrie Irving ‘Apologizes’ to LeBron James!!!

This is what I am here for, these two Kyrie Irving, and Lebron James to put their differences to the side. I mean it took them long enough and come on if these two had stayed in Cleveland together, the Cavaliers would be definitely on the road to another NBA Championship.

After Boston hard loss to the Orlando Magic and Kyrie yelling at their coach, he called LeBron James to apologize… “Obviously, this was a big deal for me, because I had to call [LeBron] and tell him I apologized for being that young player that wanted everything at his fingertips, and I wanted everything at my threshold,”

He scored 27 point and 18 assists in that game.

If you ask me that is all about growth right there! I heard that Kyrie Irving may be looking to join the Lakers.

What are your thoughts, will the two reunite?

