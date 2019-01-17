CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Kyrie Irving ‘Apologizes’ to LeBron James!!!

1 reads
Leave a comment
Cleveland Cavaliers Victory Parade and Rally

Source: David Liam Kyle / Getty

This is what I am here for, these two Kyrie Irving, and Lebron James to put their differences to the side. I mean it took them long enough and come on if these two had stayed in Cleveland together, the Cavaliers would be definitely on the road to another NBA Championship.

After Boston hard loss to the Orlando Magic and Kyrie yelling at their coach, he called LeBron James to apologize… “Obviously, this was a big deal for me, because I had to call [LeBron] and tell him I apologized for being that young player that wanted everything at his fingertips, and I wanted everything at my threshold,”

He scored 27 point and 18 assists in that game.

If you ask me that is all about growth right there! I heard that Kyrie Irving may be looking to join the Lakers.

What are your thoughts, will the two reunite?

Top 20 Plays From The Sweeping Cleveland Cavaliers in the Playoffs [VIDEOS]

24 photos Launch gallery

Top 20 Plays From The Sweeping Cleveland Cavaliers in the Playoffs [VIDEOS]

Continue reading Top 20 Plays From The Sweeping Cleveland Cavaliers in the Playoffs [VIDEOS]

Top 20 Plays From The Sweeping Cleveland Cavaliers in the Playoffs [VIDEOS]

 

Kyrie Irving ‘Apologizes’ to LeBron James!!! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close