Things You Should Avoid Eating During Government Shutdown!

So we are about in Day 27 of the longest government shutdown in US history. With tens of thousands of workers being called back to work without pay. Things are looking to get a bit worst for Americans, with Snap benefits going out early month for next month, and talks of the housing programs possibly coming to an halt.

The FDA is concerned with food safety due to workers being off because of the shutdown

“We are very concerned that the shutdown may lead to lapses in food safety, but we don’t know where or when these will happen,” said Sarah Sorscher, deputy director of regulatory affairs at the Center for Science in the Public Interest, a consumer advocacy group.

Food Safety Bill Marler said there are foods that he will not be eating hisself .. his list consist of “Sprouts, leafy greens, ready to eat products like cheese, ice cream. I would be especially suspect if you’re a pregnant woman, children, people with a compromised immune system. I would stay away from it completely.”

We re-starting high risk food inspections as early as tomorrow. We'll also do compounding inspections this week. And we started sampling high risk imported produce in the northeast region today. We'll expand our footprint as the week progresses. Our teams are working. — Scott Gottlieb, M.D. (@SGottliebFDA) January 14, 2019

Foods to avoid include soft cheeses, seafood, custard-filled bakery products, some fruits and vegetables, and baby formula.

