CHRIS BROWN: Free To Leave France

Chris Brown is free to leave France after being detained in Paris on Tuesday due to his alleged involvement in a sexual assault at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel last month.

Breezy and two entourage members were cut loose this afternoon. But it appears that the singer isn’t out of the woods just yet. TMZ reports, “The investigations, which are not closed at this stage, will continue under the authority of the of the Paris prosecutor’s office.”

Breezy posted a statement to Instagram, firmly declaring his innocence. He shared a graphic that says, “This bitch lying!” In the caption, he wrote, “I wanna make it perfectly clear… This is false and a whole lot of crap! Never! For my daughter and my family this is so disrespectful and is against my character and morals!”

