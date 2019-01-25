A new patch is able to monitor your overall health by analyzing your sweat. The sweat collected through tiny holes in the patch will be tested and the info is sent to a smartphone app. This patch can be worn by anyone, but if worn by athletes it can analyze how well he/she is performing.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Jazzy Report: Monitor Your Health With Your Sweat was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 20 hours ago

Also On 100.3: