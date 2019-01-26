CLOSE
Feature Story
RHOA Shamari & Ronnie DeVoe Go Viral For The Wrong Reason

50th Birthday Celebration for Ronnie DeVoe

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

New peach holder on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Shamari, and her husband New Edition/BBD member, Ronnie DeVoe, go viral for the wrong reasons while visiting the Windy City.

There is no question that the ‘Blaque’ singing group member can sing, Shamari DeVoe. She proved her self as a powerful individual singer while competing against Kandi Burruss during an episode of RHOA, and may I add that Shamari won the contest. However her husband, Ronnie DeVoe, who is a member of the legendary group New Edition and it’s off spring Bell, Biv, DeVoe, great dancer, performer…okay, rapper ummm, singer not so much.

Shamari DeVoe that always brags about her husband being a legend has opted to go into the studio to record, because singing is her first love, especially after the DeVoe super duo had their miracle twins, Ronald and Roman, it was time for her to get back to work. As husband and wife they are the bomb dot com, but as the singing duet ‘Me and Mari’ hmmm, maybe not such a good idea.

Recently the happy couple visited Chi-Town and performed their new single “Love Comes Through” live on ‘Windy City Live’ and the only thing that came through was that they do love each other, but just because you compliment each other doesn’t mean you should record music together or perform together, the only that did come through was Ronnie DeVoe was not holding NE on vocals at all. And all of these self evident’s were the cocktail for this video that went viral for all the wrong reasons.

Check out ‘Me and Shamari’ live performance of “Love Comes Through” below

RHOA Shamari & Ronnie DeVoe Go Viral For The Wrong Reason was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Photos
