Ohio Drivers Among The Worst In The Country

Who taught some of you how to drive?

I hate to say this Columbus, I love you, but yall can’t drive (I mean it with love). I have a study that backs up how I been feeling about your driving these days.

According to a study done by QuoteWizard, the state was ranked among the top 10 worst drivers out of 50 states. Ohio came in 8th as the study went from worst to best.

You may not like this or want to admit it but that state up north came in No. 1 (don’t shoot the messenger). Michigan, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Illinois (what up Chicago) are the top five states with the best drivers.

Now, the rankings were based on the number of accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, citations, and fatalities in each state.

We got to do better!

Ohio Drivers Among The Worst In The Country was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Photos
