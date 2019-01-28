Donald Trump and a number of his close associates and partners lack empathy. This was seen during the government shutdown when they said things like “just take out a loan” an compared the shutdown to “a little bit of pain.” These people are so far removed from reality and they really are incapable of feeling the pain of the American people.

DL's GED Section: Trump Is Surrounded By People Who Lack Empathy

Posted 19 hours ago

