Our favorite heavily melanated female celebs are showing us how summer bodies are made in the winter! Besties, Mary J. Blige, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Gabrielle Union show off they’re made not bought bodies for the gram. Check out the flick below:

Mary posted the flick with the caption that read, “This is what my mornings look like!!Kicking ass at @heartandhustlegym along with these two beautiful sisters @gabunion & @traceeellisross !! Ladies let’s keep lifting each other up!! #Sisterhood #BlackGirlMagic #WalkInLove”

Tracee posted the same pic with the caption that read, “Powerhouse badass women kicking ass. this morning at 8a i walked into the orbit of a bunch of strong sisterhood magic! i was soooo tired and not in the mood to workout this morning, so thank you @gabunion and @therealmaryjblige for the motivation and sister vibes, and @heartandhustlegym for the environment.”

Gabrielle had this to say in the caption of her pic, “STRONGER TOGETHER. You mess with one of us, you gotta problem with all of us. 8am reminder of our collective strength and badassery in this dancery called life. I walked in in a funk and walked out floating on the wings of sisterhood. Let us remember to extend that compassion, love and encouragement to all mankind. Love & Light good people. Thank you @therealmaryjblige & @traceeellisross

@heartandhustlegym”

Keep in mind, all of these ladies are over 40 and looking better than a lot of 30 yr olds! Go Chicas!

Mary J, Tracee Ellis & Gabrielle Serve Up #BlackGirlMagic In The Gym was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 5 hours ago

