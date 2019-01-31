CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Mary J, Tracee Ellis & Gabrielle Serve Up #BlackGirlMagic In The Gym

2 reads
Leave a comment
Fashion For Relief - Alternative View - The 70th Annual Cannes Film Festival

Source: Tristan Fewings / Getty

Our favorite heavily melanated female celebs are showing us how summer bodies are made in the winter! Besties, Mary J. Blige, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Gabrielle Union show off they’re made not bought bodies for the gram. Check out the flick below:

Mary posted the flick with the caption that read, “This is what my mornings look like!!Kicking ass at @heartandhustlegym along with these two beautiful sisters @gabunion & @traceeellisross !! Ladies let’s keep lifting each other up!! #Sisterhood #BlackGirlMagic #WalkInLove”

Tracee posted the same pic with the caption that read, “Powerhouse badass women kicking ass. this morning at 8a i walked into the orbit of a bunch of strong sisterhood magic! i was soooo tired and not in the mood to workout this morning, so thank you @gabunion and @therealmaryjblige for the motivation and sister vibes, and @heartandhustlegym for the environment.”

Gabrielle had this to say in the caption of her pic, “STRONGER TOGETHER. You mess with one of us, you gotta problem with all of us. 8am reminder of our collective strength and badassery in this dancery called life. I walked in in a funk and walked out floating on the wings of sisterhood. Let us remember to extend that compassion, love and encouragement to all mankind. Love & Light good people. Thank you @therealmaryjblige & @traceeellisross

@heartandhustlegym”

Keep in mind, all of these ladies are over 40 and looking better than a lot of 30 yr olds! Go Chicas!

 

Mary J, Tracee Ellis & Gabrielle Serve Up #BlackGirlMagic In The Gym was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close