A lucky fan will win free Beyonce and Jay z concert tickets for life, but there is one catch, you have to be vegan!

The healthy couple challenging fans to incorporate a plant-based diet with the 22 Days nutrition system to give a fan lifetime concert tickets in an exchange for going vegan. According to the diet system’s website, if more people incorporated a plant-based diet, it could have lasting positive effects on the planet.

The contest will reward the winner with free concert tickets for life — one show per tour for up to 30 years.

Will you enter?

Beyoncé & Jay Z Offer Fans Free Concert Tix For Life was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 5 hours ago

Also On 100.3: