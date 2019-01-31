CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Beyoncé & Jay Z Offer Fans Free Concert Tix For Life

1 reads
Leave a comment
Beyonce and Jay Z on Dec 4

Source: Splash News / Splash News

A lucky fan will win free Beyonce and Jay z concert tickets for life, but there is one catch, you have to be vegan!

Beyonce and Jay Z photos December 2017

Source: Beyonce / Courtesy of  Beyonce.com

The healthy couple challenging fans to incorporate a plant-based diet with the 22 Days nutrition system to give a fan lifetime concert tickets in an exchange for going vegan. According to the diet system’s website, if more people incorporated a plant-based diet, it could have lasting positive effects on the planet.

 

The contest will reward the winner with free concert tickets for life — one show per tour for up to 30 years.

Will you enter?

Beyoncé & Jay Z Offer Fans Free Concert Tix For Life was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close